The Detroit Lions traded back in the sixth round from Pick 181 to Pick 188. With the 188th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Lions selected linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez out of Oklahoma State.
Here are the terms of the trade, which the Lions made with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lions get:
- Pick 188
- Pick 237 (Round 7, Pick 16)
Eagles get:
- Pick 181
As for the pick, Rodriguez is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 232 pounds, but was a tackling machine in 2021 racking up 130 tackles, including 16.5 for loss. He was named first team All-American and was a two-time captain for the Cowboys.
With plenty of experience on special teams, Rodriguez will likely immediately compete for a roster spot, but he’ll have to develop—and possibly bulk up a little—to get into the mix for a starting job at linebacker.
Note: With the Lions’ original pick, the Eagles selected Kansas linebacker Kyron Johnson.
Lions picks thus far
- Round 1, Pick 2 — EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
- Round 1, Pick 12 — WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
- Round 2, Pick 46 overall — EDGE Josh Paschal, Kentucky
- Round 3, Pick 97 overall — S Kerby Joseph, Illinois
- Round 5, Pick 177 overall — TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech
Lions remaining picks
- Round 6, Pick 39 (217th overall)
- Round 7, Pick 16 (237th overall)
Top remaining needs for Lions:
- Linebacker
Safety Edge defender Wide receiver Tight end
- Quarterback
- Defensive tackle
- Guard
Day 3
What: Rounds 4-7
When: Saturday, April 30 — Noon p.m. ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online Streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com
