2022 Detroit Lions draft class: List of all 8 selections

The Detroit Lions ended up making eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, although they were not made when the Lions’ picks were originally scheduled. Detroit started off draft weekend with a bold trade up to get a huge offensive weapon early. Then they traded down to accumulate a seventh-round pick late.

This draft class will ultimately be judged, however, by the first two days of the draft. After months of external debates, the Lions selected hometown hero Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick. They followed it up with the aforementioned aggressive trade up to Pick 12 for Alabama’s Jameson Williams, the No. 1 receiver this team has been looking for.

On Day 2, they surprised many by doubling up on the edge position, taking Kentucky’s Josh Paschal in the second round. Paschal’s an inspirational story and an athletic, versatile piece that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will likely use all over the field. Lions general manager Brad Holmes followed that up by addressing one of the team’s biggest needs a round later with Illinois safety Kerby Joseph.

On the final day of the draft, the Lions went back to filling needs. Tight end James Mitchell will contend for the Lions’ TE2 spot, while Malcolm Rodriguez is a developmental linebacker who could bring some special teams contributions right away. They grabbed an intriguing defender from HBCU’s Jackson State in James Houston and closed out the draft with Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ entire 2022 draft class.