With their second pick in the sixth round, the Detroit Lions have selected Jackson State edge defender James Houston with the 217th pick.

Houston played as a rotational off-ball linebacker for the University of Florida for the first three years of his career, picking up 103 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks over the course of 35 games. In his senior year, he transferred to Deion Sanders-coached Jackson State and absolutely dominated the lower level of competition after moving to edge defender. He tallied 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 13 games, leading to being named FCS All-American in 2021 and an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl game back in January.

After picking Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal earlier in the draft, the Lions have now select three edge defenders in their first seven picks in the draft. They are clearly serious about adding to their pass rush, which ranked among the league’s worst in 2021.

Lions picks thus far

Lions remaining picks

Round 7, Pick 16 (237th overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Linebacker

Safety

Edge defender

Wide receiver

Tight end

Quarterback

Defensive tackle

Guard

