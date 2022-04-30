With the Detroit Lions’ final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they have selected cornerback Chase Lucas out of Arizona State in the seventh round.

Lucas is one of the oldest prospects in this year’s draft class at 25 years old. He spent six seasons in college, five as a starter for the Sun Devils. Amazingly, Lucas will be the third-oldest cornerback on the Lions’ extremely young roster.

Lucas was named freshman All-American in 2017, but his career didn’t take of from there, as he never never matched the production of his first two years as a starter (18 combined passes defended and five touchdowns). He would only log one interception in the following three years.

At the NFL Combine, Lucas posted an elite RAS, thanks to a 39-inch vertical and a blazing 6.78 three-cone.

In Detroit, he’ll have to fight for a roster spot in a crowded room. However, with decent measurables and plenty of experience, he could hit the ground running in Detroit. Last year the Lions started two undrafted rookies at cornerback for most of the season, so don’t rule out Lucas getting a legitimate shot.

