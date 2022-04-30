The Detroit Lions have selected cornerback Chase Lucas with the 237th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. This marks the final pick of an eventful draft for the Lions, one that saw a late run on defenders. How does Chase Lucas stack up?

My grade: B

The Lions’ secondary is notably young, and adding more talent to that group was widely expected. Lucas has average size (5-foot-11, 188 pounds), but otherwise posted an elite athletic profile, a running trend for the Lions’ draft class this year. That alone makes him a worthy seventh-round pick, but the tape for Lucas is impressive too. Lucas has been a lockdown corner at Arizona State:

Chase Lucas' 32 forced incompletions since 2017 ranks 1st in the Pac-12 @ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/2kqmV2YuYt — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 28, 2022

You may have noticed the “since 2017,” and that’s part of the problem for Lucas. Lucas is 25-years-old, which is when most players enter their prime. Only two corners on the Lions roster are older than him: Amani Oruwariye (26) and Mike Hughes (25). That could be detrimental to his development, as he will be nearing 30 when his rookie contract is up. His six years starting in college means plenty of experience, which the Lions’ coaching staff will likely love.

The Lions have a fairly deep cornerback group, so there’s no guarantee Lucas makes the final roster. Oruwariye and Hughes are joined by Jeff Okudah, Ifeatu Melifonwu, AJ Parker, and Jerry Jacobs. Although Parker and Jacobs were undrafted rookies last season, they played well and look primed to take another step in 2022. Barring a surprise cut, the Lions will have to carry seven corners if they want to keep Lucas.

The value for Lucas is good. If he were 22 or 23, he would’ve likely been a fourth- or fifth-round pick. Examining skillset alone, Lucas was arguably the top corner available. If he hits the ground running, that could mean another solid cornerback for the Lions. Despite the crowded secondary, I have no issue adding another corner this late in the draft. Like wide receiver, cornerback is a position you should draft annually.