2022 Detroit Lions UDFA tracker

The Detroit Lions have made their eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, but their weekend is far from over. In the next few days, the Lions will reach out to several players and agents in an attempt to draw undrafted talent to Detroit. While oftentimes, undrafted rookies (UDFAs, as they are commonly referred to) do not make much of an impact and fill up practice squads during the season, this Lions regime has proven they are willing to give them a chance. Last year alone, the Lions got significant contributions out of UDFAs Jerry Jacobs, AJ Parker, and Brock Wright.

As the reports come in, we will be tracking all of the players who have reportedly signed with the Lions. Including the Lions’ eight draft picks, they only have four roster spots. But because the Lions draft picks won’t sign new contracts for at least a few months, the Lions will likely add more than four new players.

NOTE: Oftentimes tryouts are initially reported as signings. We will try to differentiate when we can, but realize some signings may eventually be corrected as tryouts. Players also commonly change their mind, so don’t be surprised if a player is taken of the list below.

Lions UDFA signings

WR Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan (source)

DT Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State (source)

RB Greg Bell, San Diego State (source)

OT Obinna Eze, TCU (source)

WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State (source)

TE Nolan Given, Southeastern Louisiana (source)

WR Josh Johnson, Tulsa (source)