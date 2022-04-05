The Baltimore Ravens are on the clock, and if I’m being completely honest, I still haven’t gotten over last year’s game again them. Even if the Detroit Lions are technically better off having lost that game, the manner in which that game ended was unforgettable and unforgivable. Detroit may only play Baltimore once every four years (ish), but they are now one of the Lions’ biggest AFC rivals. I hate them and everything about them just because of Justin Tucker.

Anyway, representing this awful franchise in our Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft is commenter Col. Aureliano. Here’s the board they’re looking at with the 14th overall pick.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

The Ravens are coming off their first losing season since 2015, and while injuries played a big part in their struggles in 2021, they could also use upgrades at several positions.

So with the 14th pick in the community mock, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Jermaine Johnson, edge defender out of Florida State.

Here’s Col. Aureliano with the explanation:

Where to start? No, seriously, there are so many good fits for the Ravens still on the board that it is hard to decide. However, edge rushers are gold, and the AFC North has a stable of young mobile passers with big arms. For that reason, Jermaine Johnson makes too much sense.

Let me begin with some inside information from the Ravens war room; can you keep a secret? Don’t tell any of the national media, because they think we are in love with Tyler Linderbaum. Yeah, we need to replace Bradley Bozeman, but the Iowa lineman is not our guy. We have a solid enough option in recently re-signed Patrick Mekari to not force our hand at pick #14.

Strengthening our secondary is important, but when we added Marcus Williams that need was somewhat lessened. Also, with my two favorite CBs off the board, the attention had to move up front. It was SOOOOO hard not to take Jordan Davis. Seriously, look at him. Is there a player that just looks more like he belongs on the Ravens? He would certainly help on the interior, and I think he would be a great addition, but there is just a greater need.

Jermaine Johnson is really a no-brainer. We threw big money at Za’Darius Smith, and when we whiffed on that signing, it became necessary to target an edge in the draft. Fortunately, Johnson was just sitting there for us. He’s perfect. He is equally good at the run and rushing the QB—per PFF 75.9 pass rush, 79.2 run defense. Add that he is long and athletic—9.86 RAS. I think he could be the most complete edge in this draft. There are some elements to his game that need cleaning up, but our coaching staff can handle that. We are still confident that we can sign Bobby Wagner (stupid Rams). If so, we will have a great group at linebacker that will allow us to unleash Johnson and Odafe Oweh on Watson, Burrow, and Pittsburgh’s quarterback to be named later.

Erik’s thoughts:

I thought Johnson could go as high as pick No. 4, so Col. Aureliano landing him here is a typical Ravens move: high value without reaching. I like Tyus Bowser quite a bit as a full-time starter on one edge, but think Oweh is high profile athlete that still developing, and pairing him with a more complete player in Johnson is a smart move.

As Col. Aureliano mentioned, Linderbaum should get some consideration here, and Davis would be a luxury—but a great fit—as a rotational piece with Michael Pierce. But don’t sleep on wide receiver with this pick. A player like Jameson Williams would be a lights-out addition to this offense.

You can follow along with every pick + grades in our Community Mock Draft tracker.