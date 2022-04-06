The Detroit Lions were starved for talent when Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell took the reins of this team in 2021, and while they’ve come a long way, there’s still an even longer way to go. Although it’s only been one draft, we’ve gotten a peek into where the Lions’ priorities lie when drafting, and how that may shape what moves they make in the future. Today’s question is a big one considering we’ve only seen one draft from Holmes, but an important one nonetheless as we inch closer to the 2022 draft.

Question of the day: Do you trust Brad Holmes’ draft strategy?

My answer: As it stands right now, yes.

There are two priorities I look for in a general manager’s / front office’s draft strategy: positional value and ability to find talent on day three. With one draft behind Holmes, there haven’t been any red flags in the former, and the latter has been a huge success. While the mere absence of red flags may not seem huge, it’s a big step in the right direction from where we were under the Quinntricia regime.

I’ll be really intrigued to see which positions the Lions go after early in this draft, so I’m cautious to write my opinion in ink. Nonetheless, Holmes did lock down a cornerstone position with his first pick in Penei Sewell.

When it comes to finding talent later on, Holmes did well for himself too. The Amon-Ra St. Brown selection speaks for itself, Derrick Barnes wound up a starter, and Jermar Jefferson stepped up big time when his name was called. Finding players on day three who can contribute, even if in a niche role, is such an underrated aspect of successful teams, and it’s something the Lions lacked for a long time under Martin Mayhew. Bob Quinn did a good job of it and I was worried the Lions would miss that when they parted ways, but Holmes has kept it up nicely through one draft.

With such a barren roster last year, the Lions could’ve selected anything but a punter on day one and justified it, but now that the new regime’s vision is taking shape we’ll get a better idea of where they want to prioritize. Five picks in the first three rounds of the draft make that all the more true.

A year in, I have no complaints about Brad Holmes’ draft strategy, and I cautiously say I trust it. I’ll need to see how the upcoming month unfolds before I pen that in, though.

Your turn.