Earlier this week, we highlighted a fantastic article from The Athletic that did a fantastic job breaking down the top three edge prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia’s Travon Walker.

We were so impressed with the article, that we wanted more. So on Thursday night, we chatted with the author of that article—Diante Lee—to further break down the Lions’ options with the second overall pick and some of the other edge prospects this year’s draft class has to offer.

Per Lee, not only is Thibodeaux his top prospect, but he believes his ceiling is very high, and his failure to reach that potential in college is not character related, but his own workings through identifying and playing to his own strengths.

“To me, it’s not so much that he has an issue with his love for the game or what he gives to it, as much as it is you can watch him and very clearly see that there is an entire level or tier of his play that he can access that he has not gotten to yet in his college career,” Lee said.

Lee also shared his thoughts on why he believes Hutchinson may be the most ready prospect on Day 1, but also has the lowest potential of the trio. Finally, he closes out the podcast by explaining why he doesn’t believe Travon Walker is at all worth the risk of a top-five pick, despite liking a lot of things he sees on tape.

To listen to our entire conversation—less than 30 minutes long—check it out below.

