If you were to poll various NFL executives and coaches from around the league on what the current strength of the Detroit Lions is, I would wager that close to all of them would say the offensive line. Taking a glance at the current depth chart, it’s easy to see why.

Everything begins with All-Pro center Frank Ragnow in the middle. His 2021 season ended early due to an injury that ended up requiring surgery, but when healthy, most would consider him to be a top two to three center in football. Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker has developed into a good player and a dependable leader for an otherwise young unit. Jonah Jackson had a terrific 2021 campaign and should be in line for a contract extension in the not-so-distant future. And there is always Penei Sewell, who is so ridiculously talented that if everything goes right for him, it’s difficult to fathom what he could look like when he truly hits the prime of his career.

Again, it’s easy to see why offensive line would be the chalky answer to this question. That’s why we are making this interesting and looking for the next strongest position.

Obviously things will change at the end of the month when the draft comes and goes. With five picks in the top 100, general manager Brad Holmes has a great chance to continue reshaping his roster.

But right now, with a lot of the major lifting done in free agency, what do you think the Lions’ best unit is outside of the offensive line?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Besides the offensive line, which position group is currently the strongest for the Lions?

My answer: I am going to go with the wide receiver corps. Amon-Ra St. Brown proved himself time and time again down the stretch of last season. Bringing in DJ Chark to help keep safeties honest should do wonders for St. Brown’s ability to work the middle of the field and seams. And while you probably don’t want Josh Reynolds to be your number one receiver every week, he does plenty well and seems to understand what the Lions are trying to accomplish here.

This wasn’t an easy choice by any means. What do you all think? Let us know in the comments.