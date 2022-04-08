Can’t-miss video: Dan Campbell hypes up Tracy Walker: ‘You’re one of the core’

The Detroit Lions are back with another episode of their behind-the-scenes documentary series “Inside the Den.” The program does an excellent job providing an in-depth look at the Lions offseason and gives the ordinary fan access to things we are not all that accustomed to seeing.

This episode—the second of the 2022 offseason—starts in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. It’s one of the more fascinating parts of the video, as it literally puts us inside of the formal meetings the Lions had with some of the draft prospects they encountered. Of course, the Lions do a thorough job hiding which prospects they’re meeting with and talking about, but it does give us a look into what those meeting look like.

The remaining 10 minutes of the video are mostly focused around free agency, and this is where we get to see an up-close look at the culture the Lions are building in Allen Park. We start in the car of Lions safety Tracy Walker, presumably on his way to sign his three-year, $24 million deal. On the ride, Walker says he always kind of knew he’d be re-signing in Detroit.

“The belief they had in me, who am I to go against that?” Walker says to the camera. “Who am I to not go where I’m wanted? I was wanted by Detroit, and like I said, I wanted to be in Detroit. So for me to be able to come back, it’s exciting for me.”

But the real fireworks happen when Walker steps into the building and talks to his coaches. This scene between Walker and head coach Dan Campbell will make you want to run through a wall and believe this team is destined for greatness.

Oh man, this interaction between Tracy Walker and Dan Campbell has me FIRED UP. pic.twitter.com/WzldsXhSuL — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) April 8, 2022

“You belong here,” Campbell says to Walker. “You were one of the guys we were talking about. When we get this thing right, all the shit you had to go through, all the stuff you had to go through, it’s going to make it that much sweeter.

“So now this is yours. So what do you want to do with it? You’re one of these guys. You’re one of the core.”

“I’mma be one of those guys,” Walker responded. “You know what I’m on.”

Chills.

Walker then strolls through the rest of the coaching staff, including a beaming Aubrey Pleasant whose clearly proud of the man and player Walker has become. Then there’s this amazing interaction with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The rest of the video follows some of the other players Detroit signed in free agency, including DJ Chark, Chris Board and Mike Hughes.

The video then closes out with a trip down to the owners meetings for the big announcements of the 2024 NFL Draft coming to Detroit and the Lions being featured on Hard Knocks.

The entire 15-minute video is 100 percent worth your time, and if this doesn’t get you hyped up for both Lions football and Hard Knocks, then nothing will.