Ah, the Green Bay Packers. Everyone’s public enemy No. 1. Remember when the Packers got bounced in the playoffs this year despite being the conference’s top seed? Good times.

Sadly, that didn’t turn out to be the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Packers uniform, but the team will certainly look a little different going forward. Primarily, Green Bay was forced to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams after he and the team had reached an impasse. They also lost a few defensive pieces that will take some time to build back up.

Of course, one benefit of moving Adams was to get a first-round pick in return. And, what do you know? We’re sitting right there in our 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft! The Packers have the 22nd pick, which they snagged from the Las Vegas Raiders via the trade.

It will be up to katmandoo122 (for real this time) to act as Packers general manager and try to keep this boat afloat during the twilight of Rodgers’ career. Here’s a look at picks 1-21.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

With the 22nd pick in the POD Community Mock, the Green Bay Packers have selected George Karlaftis, edge defender from Purdue.

Here’s katmandoo122 with the explanation:

The Packers, eh? How about Jordan Stout, punter out of PSU?

OK, I guess you have to respect the Mock even if you have to pass on messing with the Pack. So, instead, let’s focus on the Packers’ dedication to the Best Player Available since at least 2005, the year Rodgers was selected even though they already had a HOF quarterback. Sure, given what they did in the offseason this year, a first-round WR seems more telegraphed than a Will Smith slap. Likewise, they have work to do along the offensive line. But from GM to GM, the Pack consistently prizes talent over need. With their first pick in 2022, their strategy will be no different.

George Karlaftis…(cue John Madden Voice)…here’s a guy that started three games in 2020 and STILL garnered a second-team All-Big Ten. Karlaftis is the yin to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s yang. When you look at him, he doesn’t always jump off the tape as the fastest, the bendiest, or the longest player on EDGE. Yet no one is going to question his motor or his desire to play football. And when he sets up to attack upfield, his get-off is comparable to or better than those players taken in the top ten of this year’s draft. A speed-to-power rusher, Karlaftis exhibits excellent hand placement and is able to use multiple pass rush techniques. He is a capable run stopper with the body and strength to become even better.

He might not be a 23-sack guy. But he’s the type of player that ruins a tackle’s day and a quarterback’s week. Ultimately, the Pack need help at OT and WR, pretty desperately, but after cutting Za’Darius Smith, pass rush is not without need. Regardless, they are highly committed to the best player available concept and go with the player they think never should have fallen this far. I would speak to who else they were considering but with another pick in six picks, we’re playing this one close to the vest so as to not tilt out thinking.

Now, if you will excuse me, with the pick in, I have to take Aaron’s call. This is not going to be pleasant.

Erik’s thoughts:

Beyond starters Preston Smith (who they extended this offseason) and Rashan Gary (another of those BPA first-rounders), the edge is a little thin. Tipa Galeai had a nice season as a rotational player, but if he’s not ready to be the primary reserve, Karlaftis can step into that role.

On my board, Alabama’s Jameson Williams is the perfect combination of BPA and need (I have him as a top-15 player despite the ACL) for the Packers, and he could be an instant starter on this roster. If they’re worried about the injury, both Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks are also right in the same grade range as Karlaftis for me, and would also be nice upgrades to the unit. I mean, they have to make Rodgers happy at some point, right?

You can follow along with every pick + grades in our Community Mock Draft tracker.