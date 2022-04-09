Like many teams this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals found (find?) themselves in the midst of quarterback drama. Kyler Murray has made his displeasure with his current rookie contract very public, and suddenly a team that looked like they were on the precipice of becoming an NFC contender is on the verge of potentially collapsing. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is even being placed on the hot seat by some.

And this is all after an 11-6 season! What’s going on here?

Okay, to be fair, this team did completely collapse down the stretch. They lost four of their last five, not including a trouncing at the hands of their division rival Los Angeles Rams, who bounced them in the first round of the playoffs.

In our Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, it is up to commenter Beerhero to prevent this franchise from falling apart. Before they make their pick with the 23rd overall selection, here’s the board.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

With the 23st pick in the POD Community Mock, the Arizona Cardinals have selected Jameson Williams, wide receiver from Alabama.

Here’s Beerhero with the explanation:

Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray has become a consistent high-ranking deep ball passer. Cardinals' top receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be 30 before the season starts. With Christian Kirk gone in free agency, Rondale Moore—who had an anemic 8.1 yards per catch and made only 18 first downs in 2021—moves into the slot. This move currently leaves Antoine Wesley opposite Hopkins. Hopkins needs someone on the other side of the field that can take some of the pressure off him, and Kyler Murray needs a down-field target that will make a defense take notice, so I had the Cardinals take wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Jameson has all the attributes that a team looking to expand the vertical passing game needs. Jameson was a track star in high school and his speed has translated to the football field. He has explosive speed from the line, coupled with great vision, balance, and the ability to make crisp cuts. These attributes make him a YAC machine and the premier down-field threat in the draft.

He does have a smaller frame—6-foot-2 and 187 pounds—which may not also allow him to win against defenders on the outside, and he has been known to use his pads and chest to secure the ball and not his hands. However, the last part is where coaching can come in.

It’s important to note in the NCAA championship, he tore his ACL. In recent interviews, Jameson has discussed his recovery process and reports he is “ahead of schedule” and expects to be fully cleared to play before training camp opens. The Cardinals can pick up a top wide receiver who, prior to his injury, was a potential top-three pick. He’d be a perfect fit for Kyler Murray’s abilities. What more could you want?

Erik’s thoughts:

The two most glaring needs on the Cardinals roster are wide receiver and edge rusher. With George Karlaftis off the board the pick prior to the Cardinals, grabbing the best wide receiver on the board is an expected response from a GM who doesn’t want to reach. I have suggested Williams to a few teams prior to this pick and agree with Beerhero that he is a “perfect fit” for the Cardinals/Murray. In the end, this will probably prove to be an upgrade to Kirk.

You can follow along with every pick + grades in our Community Mock Draft tracker.