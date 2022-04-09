Join our LIVE Detroit Lions mailbag show at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning

Last week, we brought back our Spotify Greenroom live call-in shows, where you have the opportunity to ask us any Detroit Lions questions you may have. We chatted a lot about the NFL Draft, which players are truly in play with the second overall pick, and the Lions getting selected for Hard Knocks. If you missed that episode, you can always listen to it here.

If you want to be a part of the show this week, good news: you can! All you have to do is download the Spotify Greenroom app and start following me, Jeremy Reisman (@PrideOfDetroit). Then fire up the app at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning and look for our live chatroom.

When the show starts, you can just be there and listen, or you can get involved in the show in two different ways:

Chatting in the text chat room to either discuss Lions topics with fellow fans or propose a question to the hosts.

Raise your hand to request to be on the show and ask us directly (with your voice).

As always, any Lions questions are game, as myself, Erik Schlitt and Ryan Mathews have no problem answering any questions you may have. And if you aren’t able to join us live, you can always listen to the replays when we upload the audio to our podcast feed the next day. You can subscribe to all of our podcasts here: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio.

Here’s the too long; didn’t read:

What: Detroit Lions open forum

Where: Spotify Greenroom app (download here and make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews