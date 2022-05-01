After a long-awaited pre-draft process, the 2022 NFL Draft has finally come to an end, with glowing reviews all around for Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions. Many sites gave the Lions’ class a very good grade, including Pro Football Focus, who gave them an “A+”. Kent Lee Platte, owner of the RAS (Relative Athletic Scores) metric, has this class as the second-most athletic in the league this year.

There is a lot to like about this draft class as a whole, but let’s focus on the individual picks for today.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which Lions pick was your favorite in the 2022 NFL Draft?

My answer: I’m going to have to go with the obvious pick here and say Aidan Hutchinson.

The Jaguars made it an easy decision for the Lions, who may have ended up with the best player in the draft with the second overall pick. Hutchinson is the epitome of what the Lions want in an NFL player: hard work, toughness, passion and athleticism.

If not Hutch, then the Kerby Joseph pick is a close second for me. The Lions ignored their need for safety for their first three picks, but they had Joseph fall straight into their laps at 97th overall for great value.

Your turn.