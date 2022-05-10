You think we’re done basking in the glory of Brad Holmes’ second career draft—one that has been widely regarded as one of the best in the league in 2022? You are mistaken, my friends. I’ve got a lot of time to kill and virtual ink to spill.

The latest praise for the Detroit Lions’ draft comes from NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, who joined the show “Good Morning Football” last week. In the segment, panelists were picking the team they believed improved the most in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pelissero picked the Lions.

“How often does an NFL team walk away with maybe the best offensive player and best defensive player in the draft?” Pelissero asked.

Pelissero, of course, is referring to second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and 12th overall pick Jameson Williams. An easy argument could be made that Hutchinson becomes the best defensive player in this year’s class, as he’s already the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. With Williams, many believe he was the best wide receiver prospect in this draft, but an ACL tear in the National Championship Game had him slip below three other receivers on draft night.

Pelissero also talked about the perfect fit for both of those two players in Detroit

“Two huge needs for the Lions,” Pelissero said. “Hutchinson will bring the attitude they want to bring to their defense this year. Williams—obviously they had no receivers a year ago. Two big pickups for them. They were aggressive doing it.”

A fantastic—and balanced—film breakdown of Lions second-round pick Josh Paschal ($), courtesy of Justin Rogers of The Detroit News

Congratulations to the tackle duo of Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker and their families, as both appear to be expecting a child in the near future:

Our friends at Turf Show Times proposed a potential trade with the Lions, sending Julian Okwara to the Rams to help bolster their pass rush. They don’t post the potential cost for Okwara, but considering Detroit’s heavy investment at the edge position in the draft, it’s something to ponder.

The Lions posted this hilarious and heartfelt video of players wishing their mom’s a happy birthday , happy Mother’s Day:

In case you were wondering what happened to former Lions running back Bo Scarborough, he’ll be playing in the USFL soon: