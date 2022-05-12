NFL schedule leaks: Detroit Lions open 2022 season hosting Philadelphia Eagles

The Detroit Lions will open the 2022 season by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. It will be the third consecutive season the Lions open the season at Ford Field, and the fifth time in the past six seasons. They have lost three straight home openers.

The Eagles finished last season with a 9-8 record, just barely inching into the playoffs before getting bounced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round. Of course, they notably played the Lions last year, defeating them soundly at Ford Field to the tune of a 44-6 trouncing.

This offseason, the Eagles made some significant offseason moves—especially on defense. They added Haason Reddick in free agency and added defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean in the draft. They also made a bold draft day trade that landed them receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans to go along with last year’s first-round pick DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles lead the historic series between the Lions, going 17-16-2 against Detroit all-time. However, the Lions have actually won three out of the past four matchups between the two teams.

What do you think? Are the Lions starting the season 1-0 or 0-1?

You can follow all of our 2022 schedule leaks here.