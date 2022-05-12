2022 Detroit Lions schedule released: Dates, times, TV schedule, opponents

The Detroit Lions’ 2022 schedule is out, and it’s time to flood the internet with your 17-0 predictions!

We already knew the Lions’ 2022 opponents, and that Detroit has one of the easiest schedules by 2021 record, but the release on Thursday night puts the schedule in order and gives us an idea of how the entire year may play out.

The schedule is highlighted by a tough Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills and yet another season finale against the Green Bay Packers—although this time at chilly Lambeau Field. Detroit will have to earn their nationally-televised games this season, as only their Thanksgiving matchup is currently scheduled to air to a nation-wide audience. No primetime games on the initial schedule, although remember that “Sunday Night Football” can be flexed from Week 5 and beyond.

Without further ado, here is the Lions’ schedule!

Preseason

Week 1 — vs. Atlanta Falcons — Time/Date TBD

Week 2 — at Indianapolis Colts — Time/Date TBD

Week 3 — at Pittsburgh Steelers — Sunday, August 28 — 4:30 p.m. ET — CBS

Regular season

Week 1 — vs. Eagles — Sunday, September 11 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 2 — vs. Commanders — Sunday, September 18 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 3 — at Vikings — Sunday, September 25 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 4 — vs. Seahawks — Sunday, October 2 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 5 — at Patriots — Sunday, October 9 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 — at Cowboys — Sunday, October 23 — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 8 — vs. Dolphins — Sunday, October 30 — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 9 — vs. Packers — Sunday, November 6 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 10 — at Bears — Sunday, November 13 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 11 — at Giants — Sunday, November 20 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 12 — vs. Bills — Thursday, November 24 — 12:30 p.m. ET — CBS (Thanksgiving)

Week 13 — vs. Jaguars — Sunday, December 4 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 14 — vs. Vikings — Sunday, December 11 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 15 — at Jets — Sunday, December 18 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 16 — at Panthers — Saturday, December 24 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 17 — vs. Bears — Sunday, January 1 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 18 — at Packers — January 7 or 8 — TBD

