2022 Detroit Lions schedule released: Dates, times, TV schedule, opponents

The Detroit Lions’ 2022 schedule is out, and it’s time to flood the internet with your 17-0 predictions!
We already knew the Lions’ 2022 opponents, and that Detroit has one of the easiest schedules by 2021 record, but the release on Thursday night puts the schedule in order and gives us an idea of how the entire year may play out.
The schedule is highlighted by a tough Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills and yet another season finale against the Green Bay Packers—although this time at chilly Lambeau Field. Detroit will have to earn their nationally-televised games this season, as only their Thanksgiving matchup is currently scheduled to air to a nation-wide audience. No primetime games on the initial schedule, although remember that “Sunday Night Football” can be flexed from Week 5 and beyond.
Without further ado, here is the Lions’ schedule!
Preseason
Week 1 — vs. Atlanta Falcons — Time/Date TBD
Week 2 — at Indianapolis Colts — Time/Date TBD
Week 3 — at Pittsburgh Steelers — Sunday, August 28 — 4:30 p.m. ET — CBS
Regular season
Week 1 — vs. Eagles — Sunday, September 11 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 2 — vs. Commanders — Sunday, September 18 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 3 — at Vikings — Sunday, September 25 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 4 — vs. Seahawks — Sunday, October 2 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 5 — at Patriots — Sunday, October 9 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 6 — BYE
Week 7 — at Cowboys — Sunday, October 23 — 1 p.m. ET — CBS
Week 8 — vs. Dolphins — Sunday, October 30 — 1 p.m. ET — CBS
Week 9 — vs. Packers — Sunday, November 6 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 10 — at Bears — Sunday, November 13 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 11 — at Giants — Sunday, November 20 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 12 — vs. Bills — Thursday, November 24 — 12:30 p.m. ET — CBS (Thanksgiving)
Week 13 — vs. Jaguars — Sunday, December 4 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 14 — vs. Vikings — Sunday, December 11 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 15 — at Jets — Sunday, December 18 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 16 — at Panthers — Saturday, December 24 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 17 — vs. Bears — Sunday, January 1 — 1 p.m. ET — FOX
Week 18 — at Packers — January 7 or 8 — TBD
