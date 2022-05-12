Lions 2022 schedule leak: Detroit will reportedly host Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions’ 2022 Thanksgiving opponent has been leaked. According to our friends at Buffalo Rumblings, the Lions will face off against the Buffalo Bills on Turkey Day—November 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

This should come as little surprise, as we noted earlier in the week that Detroit was likely to host one of their three home AFC opponents on Thanksgiving because the game will be televised on CBS. Detroit will host the Bills, Jaguars and Dolphins this year.

The Lions and Bills haven’t faced off in the regular season since 2018, when the Bills eked out a 14-13 win over Detroit in Buffalo. The last time the two teams played in Ford Field was 2014, when then Bills defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was notoriously carried off the field after beating his former team.

Both the Lions and Bills look quite different from those teams back then. Detroit has only faced quarterback Josh Allen once—back during his unimpressive rookie season. Since then, the Bills have established themselves as one of the AFC’s most impressive teams and Allen has become a star. After adding Von Miller this offseason and cornerback Kaiir Elam in the NFL Draft, they look like another well-rounded team who could challenge for the title this year. The Bills have won at least 10 games in three straight seasons.

The Lions have not had a ton of luck on Thanksgiving as of late. They have lost five straight on the holiday after previously winning four in a row.

You can follow along with all of the Lions’ schedule leaks here.