The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with third-round rookie safety Kerby Joseph, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Joseph is the third Lions rookie to have reportedly agreed to terms thus far, with first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson and seventh-round pick Chase Lucas being the other two.

According to Rapoport, Joseph’s deal is for four years and is worth a total of $5.04 million. Another interesting note from the NFL Network reporter is that because Joseph was taken with the Lions’ compensatory pick, he gets the maximum compensation allowable under the new collective bargaining agreement.

Joseph was a one-year starter at Illinois, having spent the previous years splitting time as a reserve safety and receiver. However, he should jump into Detroit’s starting safety competition immediately, along with DeShon Elliott and Will Harris. He’s still a developmental player, but as Illinois beat writer Bob Asmussen told us in our excellent five questions series, Joseph has the opportunity to be something special in the future.

“Will he be a Pro Bowler? That might be a bit too optimistic,” Asmussen told us. “But he can help build the Lions into a winner. He believes in himself and wants to have a long NFL career. He is a good guy who has the right priorities.”

The Lions start rookie minicamp on Friday, and while Detroit’s rookie players do not need to be under contract to participate in the three-day event, expect much of the draft class to put pen to paper before they take the field.