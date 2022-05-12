Detroit Lions agree to terms with 1st-round pick WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to contract terms with first-round pick, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, per NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.

Williams marks the fourth rookie to agree to terms with the Lions over the past few days, the others being fellow first-round pick Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, third-round pick Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, and seventh-round pick Arizona State Chase Lucas.

Terms of the agreement were not reported, but as a first-round pick, Williams’ four-year contract is fully guaranteed and comes with a team option fifth year.

The Lions aggressively traded up to draft Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, despite being just five months into the recovery process from a torn ACL in the National Championship game. Williams—and his doctor—are optimistic that he will be recovered by training camp, even though that would recovery arc would be faster than typical.

“I’m 13 weeks from surgery. I’ve just been doing regular movements, getting back to it. But I should be ready to go by training camp,” Williams said at his post-draft selection press conference. “I’m shooting for training camp.”

The Lions' rookie minicamp begins on Friday—a three-day event—and while players do not need to have signed their contract ahead of time, Detroit traditionally works to get most, if not all, of their class paperwork done ahead of time.