Shaun O’Hara: ‘All of America is rooting for Dan Campbell’

While it feels like all Detroit Lions fans are rooting for Dan Campbell, one Good Morning Football host thinks the entire country is too.

In a segment Thursday morning on NFL Network’s GMFB, each host selected who they were rooting for in 2022 — no matter what.

NFL Network analyst and Super Bowl champion Shaun O’Hara selected Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as the guy he wants to succeed the most.

“I feel like last year when they finally won a game, the emotion poured out. They were so close so many times. I feel like all of America is rooting for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. Like if the Detroit Lions find a way to make the playoffs, I think everybody would be celebratory. I think everybody is going to be excited for them,” he said.

O’Hara compared the situation to what many football fans felt for the Cleveland Browns a few years ago.

“They were awful, and then they started winning a couple of big games. Feel like everybody’s starting to celebrate Motown a little bit — everybody’s excited about (Aidan) Hutchinson, the new guy. Dan Campbell — he’s an easy guy to root for. I’m sure as a player, they love playing for that guy,” he said.

I likely don’t need to remind you that Campbell first splashed onto the national map a bit moreso than other first-year coaches after his bitin’ kneecaps speech. Quite a few in the national media felt it was something to poke at, but likely changed their tune when the Lions’ fight and heart won over many folks across the football world. Game after game, Detroit was still in it — often against formidable opponents and often until the very last second. That type of grit and fight, led by a passionate coach who clearly has love for his players, is easy to root for.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Trading touches for wins — now that the Lions have built up the receiving corps, Amon-Ra St. Brown says he’s willing trade in some of those targets he got last year if that means more success as a team. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett has more.

Speaking of receivers, DJ Chark says it feels good to get back to work after the chaos in Jacksonville. “The whole journey for me right now is fresh. It’s a breath of fresh air.” Detroitlions.com’s Mike O’Hara has that story.

The pride is expanding:

Excited to welcome the newest #Lions cubs to the Pride! pic.twitter.com/F8p4RdWUHV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2022

NFL.com analyst Marc Ross selected 10 rookies in the best situation to succeed this upcoming season and beyond.

It’s the 2022 NFL All-Paid Team — a collection of the highest-paid players in the league at each position. I spy a Lion on the squad.