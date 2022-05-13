2022 Detroit Lions rookies’ initial jersey numbers revealed

It’s been over two weeks since the start of the Detroit Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft, and the team has finally revealed the jersey numbers for their rookie class. Friday marks the beginning of rookie minicamp for these players, so it was not only the day in which their numbers were revealed, but it was also the first time these players got on-field action wearing their new Lions uniforms.

Before we get into the new numbers for each player, let me provide a warning. Don’t go running out and buying Lions rookie jerseys with these numbers quite yet. They are all highly subject to change. There’s a very good chance these players pick out a new number for training camp or the regular season once the roster is thinned down and new numbers become available. For example, D’Andre Swift had the number six in rookie minicamp before eventually switching to 32. Will Harris had 43, while Amani Oruwariye had 46. So if some of these numbers look off, just wait. Even the Lions offered this warning.

Without further ado, here are the rookie jersey numbers for minicamp.