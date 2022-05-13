Detroit Lions announce signing of 7 drafted, 12 undrafted rookies

With the Detroit Lions' three-day rookie minicamp beginning on Friday, the organization officially announced that they have added 19 rookies to their 90-man roster ahead of spring activities—including seven of their eight drafted players and 12 undrafted free agents.

Over the past week, there have been reports that the Lions were signing their drafted players, including first-round pick Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, first-round pick wide receiver Jameson Williams, third-round pick Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, and seventh-round pick Arizona State Chase Lucas.

Not only has the team confirmed those reports but they expanded the list to include fifth-round pick tight end James Mitchell, sixth-round pick linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and sixth-round pick edge rusher/linebacker James Houston.

Second-round pick Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal is the only drafted rookie to not have signed his deal at this time. The Lions roster currently sits at 89-players, with the final spot being left open for when a contract agreement is finalized.

Additionally, the Lions UDFA class includes:

Greg Bell, RB, San Diego State

Kalil Pimpleton, Slot WR, Central Michigan

Josh Johnson, Slot WR, Tulsa

Corey Sutton, WR, Appalachian State

Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State

Nolan Givan, TE, Southeastern Louisiana

Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

Kevin Jarvis, OG, Michigan State

Zein Obeid, OL, Ferris State

Demetrius Taylor, DL Appalachian State

Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

Cedric Boswell, CB, Miami Ohio

Over the next five weeks of OTAs and minicamps, the Lions’ roster will become clearer, but heading into these activities, here’s a projection of where the rookies would fit on the Lions’ current depth chart: