Detroit Lions announce signing of 7 drafted, 12 undrafted rookies

With the Detroit Lions' three-day rookie minicamp beginning on Friday, the organization officially announced that they have added 19 rookies to their 90-man roster ahead of spring activities—including seven of their eight drafted players and 12 undrafted free agents.
Over the past week, there have been reports that the Lions were signing their drafted players, including first-round pick Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, first-round pick wide receiver Jameson Williams, third-round pick Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, and seventh-round pick Arizona State Chase Lucas.
Not only has the team confirmed those reports but they expanded the list to include fifth-round pick tight end James Mitchell, sixth-round pick linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and sixth-round pick edge rusher/linebacker James Houston.
Second-round pick Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal is the only drafted rookie to not have signed his deal at this time. The Lions roster currently sits at 89-players, with the final spot being left open for when a contract agreement is finalized.
Additionally, the Lions UDFA class includes:
- Greg Bell, RB, San Diego State
- Kalil Pimpleton, Slot WR, Central Michigan
- Josh Johnson, Slot WR, Tulsa
- Corey Sutton, WR, Appalachian State
- Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State
- Nolan Givan, TE, Southeastern Louisiana
- Obinna Eze, OT, TCU
- Kevin Jarvis, OG, Michigan State
- Zein Obeid, OL, Ferris State
- Demetrius Taylor, DL Appalachian State
- Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech
- Cedric Boswell, CB, Miami Ohio
Over the next five weeks of OTAs and minicamps, the Lions’ roster will become clearer, but heading into these activities, here’s a projection of where the rookies would fit on the Lions’ current depth chart:
