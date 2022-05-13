7 Detroit Lions players change jersey number, free agents select theirs

On the day the Detroit Lions opened rookie minicamp, they not only signed and announced the jersey numbers of their rookie class, but they set up their entire 89-man roster on their official team website (second-round pick Josh Paschal, the 90th man, remains unsigned, but is still participating in rookie minicamp).

That means all of the new faces—including the free agent signings—now have a jersey number for the 2022 season. As we warned in the rookie jersey numbers post, these numbers are very much subject to change later in the offseason as the roster gets trimmed down and more jersey numbers become available, but for now, it’s a good indication as to which number they may be wearing during the season.

The one group of players who still don’t have jersey numbers assigned to them are the undrafted rookies, but we should get those during the one rookie minicamp open to the media later this week.

Let’s start with the free agent additions:

WR DJ Chark: 4

S DeShon Elliott: 5

CB Mike Hughes: 23

CB JuJu Hughes: 33

LB Jarrad Davis: 40

LB Chris Board: 49

TE Garrett Griffin: 86

Additionally, the Lions revealed several jersey numbers changes for the 2022 season. We already knew that cornerback Jeff Okudah was moving to No. 1, but he is just one of seven different returning Lions who will don a new number this season. Here’s a look at the new jersey numbers:

CB Jeff Okudah: 1 (was 23)

K Austin Seibert: 19 (was 4)

K Aldrick Rosas: 13 (was 5)

CB Mark Gilbert: 29 (was 40)

DT Michael Brockers: 90 (was 91)

DT Levi Onwuzurike: 91 (was 75)

DT Bruce Hector: 92 (was 76)

(Hat tip to Max Gerber of Lions Wire for noticing the changes first)