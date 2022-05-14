 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch: Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez’s college highlights

Check out some of newest Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez’s highlights from his time at Oklahoma State

By Morgan Cannon
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taken at pick 188 by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL draft, Malcolm Rodriguez has generated quite a bit of buzz, especially for a sixth-round pick.

A four-year starter at Oklahoma State, Rodriguez had a great senior season, racking up 130 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. I wouldn’t expect him to start right away, but he has that level of potential, and I bet he serves up more than a couple of highlight-worthy plays on special teams during his rookie campaign.

“You and I are both fans of Malcolm Rodriguez,” Dane Brugler told Lance Zierlein on The Athletic’s Football Show podcast. “Rodriguez is going to a situation in Detroit where there could be a path for him in training camp, to not only get on the field...”

“100-percent, he’s a future starter,” Zierlein excitedly interrupted. “(coach) Dan Campbell is going to love him, (defensive coordinator) Aaron Glenn is going to love him. He’s got the best instincts, maybe, in the (entire) draft. He takes the best pathways to the tackle. He avoids blocks, with unbelievable talent. If he was two inches taller, with arms two inches longer, he’s a Day 2 pick. Without question.”

Let’s take a look at some of Rodriguez’s highlights from his time in Stillwater by starting off with a video the Lions put together.

Compilations/Highlights

Quick Clips/Breakdowns

Interviews

