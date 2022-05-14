Detroit Lions favored in just 4 games for 2022 season

Still riding off the high from the 2022 NFL Draft and the schedule release, optimism has never been higher for Detroit Lions fans.

If you need any evidence of that, check out the record predictions poll in our game-by-game predictions post. Not only did I predict the Lions to win eight games and Erik predicted them to win nine, but you, dear Lions fans, are in on the Kool-Aid, too. About 44 percent of you predict the Lions to win nine or more games, while 83 percent of you believe Detroit will win at least seven games.

Now is the time for a dose of “reality.” Betting sportsbooks have already dropped the gambling odds for all 18 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, and they don’t seem to think bettors will be siding with Detroit nearly as often as Lions fans are.

Of the 17 games on the schedule, the Lions are only favored in four, according to DraftKings Sportsbook: their home games against the Commanders, Seahawks, Jaguars, and Bears.

Here’s a look at the odds for each Lions game this season, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:

Week 1 vs. Eagles — Philadelphia by 4

Week 2 vs. Commanders — Lions by 1

Week 3 at Vikings — Minnesota by 5

Week 4 vs. Seahawks — Lions by 1

Week 5 at Patriots — New England by 5

Week 7 at Cowboys — Dallas by 6.5

Week 8 vs. Dolphins — Miami by 3

Week 9 vs. Packers — Green Bay by 5

Week 10 at Bears — Chicago by 1.5

Week 11 at Giants — New York by 1.5

Week 12 vs. Bills — Buffalo by 8

Week 13 vs. Jaguars — Lions by 2

Week 14 vs. Vikings — Minnesota by 2

Week 15 at Jets — New York by 2.5

Week 16 at Panthers — Carolina by 2.5

Week 17 vs. Bears — Lions by 1.5

Week 18 at Packers — Green Bay by 8

What immediately sticks out is how close the lines are on several games. Detroit is not favored by more than two points in any game. And they are underdogs by three or fewer points in six games. They are only two games in which their touchdown+ underdogs.

That all speaks to how many games this year appear to be tossups and explains why so many early predictions have the Lions hanging right around .500 for the year.