The NFL had their schedule release this past Thursday night, and the Detroit Lions look to have a pretty favorable schedule. In terms of strength of schedule, the Lions have the fifth-easiest schedule with some very winnable games to start the season prior to their bye week. Another interesting wrinkle is that the Lions are the only team in the NFL to not have a single game in which their opponent has more rest than them heading into their matchup.

In terms of primetime games, the Lions were the only team in the league that didn’t receive any (aside from their annual Thanksgiving matchup). Oddly enough, they will be set to play on the early slate for each of their games in 2022, barring any late-season flexes to the schedule.

The Lions will have their bye week in Week 6, which is a bit early and unfortunate, but the positives seem to outweigh any negatives, and it’s hard to complain about this year’s schedule at face value.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

What is your favorite thing about the Lions’ 2022 schedule?

My answer: There is a lot to like about this year’s schedule, but perhaps my favorite is the early slate of games. Getting national attention is cool and all, but in my personal opinion, there is nothing better than watching your favorite team early in the day and then getting to relax and watch some stress-free football for the rest of the day.

Selfishly, I’m also pretty happy that the Lions were given their away game against the Patriots early in October, since I plan on going to that game. Here’s to hoping that it will be nice weather.