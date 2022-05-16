Between free agency and the draft, the Detroit Lions have earned top marks for using these opportunities to successfully bolster their roster through a series of strategic moves.

For the most part, major changes to the 2022 roster are just about over. PFF’s Sam Monson used the Lions’ free agency and draft grades—both awarded during those periods—along with front office hirings and coaching ranks to come up with a composite, overall offseason grade.

First, the Lions received an “above average” grade for their free agency moves.

“D.J. Chark represents an excellent example of the kind of gamble teams should take at receiver. He has rare speed and physical tools but hasn’t put it all together yet,” Monson writes.

As for the draft, Detroit scored the highest score possible — a coveted A+.

“Landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick is a gift the Lions must have thought was an improbable result for most of the process,” the analyst writes, adding he can be a cornerstone for a defense with a multitude of young talent.

Combing the two plus a few other elements, the Lions came out to an A- offseason grade. The only thing Detroit really didn’t do was secure a franchise quarterback, but Monson smartly points out that may not have even been planned for this part of the multi-year rebuild.

“There’s no guarantee that was ever planned at this stage, as it could have always been planned to come in Year 3 when everything else is already in place,” he said.

More great marks for the Lions' offseason. You love to see it.

And onto the rest of your notes.

