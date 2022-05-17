How winnable are the Detroit Lions’ biggest games?

I’m still chewing on the NFL schedule, which is proving tough and spongy. It’s all I really have, longing as I am for a proper set of football games yet again, just months away, agonizing in its expected existence.

On the latest episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down winnability and watchability for every Detroit Lions games in 2022. Every game in the NFL schedule is special to someone, and while we’re liable to watch as much as possible there are some cuts of meat that are finer than others. The New York Jets are, politely put, gristle. It’s not really that appetizing at all. Does it go down easy at least? No, it doesn’t do that either. That’s what we mean when we discuss watchability and winnability.

Jeremy Reisman and I discuss which Lions games are the most watchable, and also which ones are the most winnable—with a few answers that might very well surprise you.

We’re also breaking down notes from rookie minicamp, with updates on some players coming back from injuries and where late round draft picks like Chase Lucas and James Houston are liable to play. At least one UDFA name gets thrown in there as well, which is always very exciting.

