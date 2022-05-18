Detroit Lions approval poll: Brad Holmes (post-2022 NFL Draft)

When we last checked in with the approval rating of Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, he was about to embark on the most important offseason of his young GM career. With a decent amount of resources in both free agency and the NFL Draft, Holmes promised this would be the “talent acquisition phase” that could take this team’s roster to a new level.

Two months later, we have seen the fruits of his labor. Though the free agency period was far more conservative than most expected, the same cannot be said of Holmes’ draft strategy. He made the extremely bold move to trade up 20 spots in the first round to ensure Detroit got an explosive offensive weapon in Jameson Williams to go with defensive playmaker Aidan Hutchinson, creating a pretty impressive-looking duo at the top of his 2022 draft class.

The rest of the draft was used to fill roster holes. They got a physical defensive end to replace Trey Flowers, a developmental safety to finally fill the hole alongside Tracy Walker, and candidates to fill Detroit’s thin depth at linebacker, tight end, and nickel corner.

All in all, it would be hard to say Holmes didn’t improve the roster this offseason. It’s fair to ask if the Lions could have done more had they not traded away draft capital to grab Jameson Williams. It’s also fair to wonder if they should have been more aggressive in free agency, or question Detroit’s strategy to grab two players coming off torn ACLs.

But a general manager can only do so much in one offseason, and while the Lions roster is not where it needs to be to compete for championships, progress was undoubtedly made.

Before we open the voting for whether you, the fan, approves of the job Holmes is doing, here is his approval rating over the last year and change:

March 2021 (pre-free agency): 97 percent approval

May 2021 (post-draft): 98 percent

September 2021 (post-cuts): 90 percent

October 2021: 87 percent

November 2021: 79 percent

December 2021: 97 percent

January 2022: 97 percent

March 2022 (pre-free agency): 96 percent

Now it’s time to vote. In the poll below, answer whether you believe Holmes is doing a good job as Lions' general manager and explain your answer in the comment section below.