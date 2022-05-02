Full coverage, analysis of the Detroit Lions 2022 draft class

The Detroit Lions 2022 NFL draft is complete and we at Pride of Detroit have once again tried to provide you with the most extensive coverage available.

With eight players selected over a 48 hour period, it may not feel like a lot to keep track of. But during that time, we posted over 50 articles about the Lions’ draft picks.

If you missed any of the articles, or want to make sure you read up everything about a prospect, we have grouped all of our published articles in one convenient place. Below we have organized every article by player, and are working diligently to bring you even more content about all the new additions.

Round 1, Pick 2: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Round 1, pick 12: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Round 2, pick 46: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

Round 3, pick 97: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Round 5, pick 177: James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

Round 6, pick 188: Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

Round 6, pick 217: James Houston, EDGE, Jackson State

Round 7, pick 237: Chase Allen, CB, Arizona State

UDFA

Undrafted Free Agent tracker

