Full coverage, analysis of the Detroit Lions 2022 draft class

The Detroit Lions 2022 NFL draft is complete and we at Pride of Detroit have once again tried to provide you with the most extensive coverage available.
With eight players selected over a 48 hour period, it may not feel like a lot to keep track of. But during that time, we posted over 50 articles about the Lions’ draft picks.
If you missed any of the articles, or want to make sure you read up everything about a prospect, we have grouped all of our published articles in one convenient place. Below we have organized every article by player, and are working diligently to bring you even more content about all the new additions.
Round 1, Pick 2: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Why the Lions should draft Aidan Hutchinson (Pre-draft)
- Podcast: POD’s interview with Hutchinson (Pre-draft)
- The Pick is in!
- Instant Analysis, of the Hutchinson selection
- Roster impact of picking Hutchinson
- Hutchinson opens as the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the year
- Grading the Hutchinson pick
- National analysts grade the selection
- Fan reactions to Hutchinson being picked by the Lions
- 5 things to know about Hutchinson
- The Wolverine: Aidan Hutchinson will be in the mix for Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Watch: Hutchinson college highlights
- Video: Lions selected Hutchinson before Roger Goodell announced the first pick
- Rookie season expectations for Hutchinson
Round 1, pick 12: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- The Pick is in!
- Lions swindle the Vikings in first-round trade
- Brad Holmes discusses how the trade came to be
- Instant analysis of the trade and selection of Williams
- Roster impact of the Lions drafting Williams
- Williams believes he “should” be healthy by training camp
- Grading the Williams selection
- National analysts grade the selection
- Video: Enjoy a Packers’ fan freak out over the Lions trading up for Williams
- Fans and players react to the selection of Williams
- Watch: Williams college highlights
- 5 things to know about Williams
- Alabama writer: Detroit Lions may have gotten a steal in Jameson Williams
Round 2, pick 46: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
- The Pick is in!
- Instant analysis of the Lions picking Paschal
- Roster impact of the Lions drafting Paschal
- Grading the selection of Paschal
- Fans’ reaction to the Lions drafting Paschal
- Watch: Paschal’s college highlights
- 5 things to know about Paschal
- 5 questions on Josh Paschal with the Courier Journal (Coming soon)
Round 3, pick 97: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
- The Pick is in!
- Instant analysis of the Lions picking Joseph
- Roster impact of the Lions' drafting Joseph
- Grading the selection of Joseph
- Fans’ react to the Lions grabbing Joseph
- Watch: Joseph’s college highlights
- 5 things to know about Joseph (coming soon)
- PODcast: Kent Lee Platte (AKA Mathbomb) breaks down Day 2 of draft
Round 5, pick 177: James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
- The Pick is in!
- Instant analysis of the Lions picking Mitchell
- Roster impact of the Lions drafting Mitchell (Coming soon)
- Grading the selection of Mitchell
- Watch: Mitchell’s college highlights (Coming soon)
Round 6, pick 188: Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
- The Pick is in!
- Instant analysis of the Lions picking Rodriguez
- Roster impact of the Lions drafting Rodriguez (Coming soon)
- Grading the selection of Rodriguez
- Watch: Rodriguez’s college highlights (Coming soon)
- 5 questions on Rodriguez with Cowboys Ride for Free (Coming soon)
Round 6, pick 217: James Houston, EDGE, Jackson State
- The Pick is in!
- Instant analysis of the Lions picking Houston
- Roster impact of the Lions drafting Houston (Coming soon)
- Grading the selection of Houston
- Watch: Houston’s college highlights (Coming soon)
- 5 questions on Houston with Tiger Talk (Coming soon)
Round 7, pick 237: Chase Allen, CB, Arizona State
- The Pick is in!
- Instant analysis of the Lions picking Allen
- Roster impact of the Lions drafting Allen (Coming soon)
- Grading the selection of Allen
- Watch: Allen’s college highlights (Coming soon)
UDFA
- Undrafted Free Agent tracker
- Breaking down the Lions' UDFAs (Coming soon)
- Breaking down the Lions’ UDFA contracts (Coming soon)
General articles about the Lions draft class
- Introducing the Lions 2022 draft class
- Lions’ draft class is the second most athletic in the NFL draft
- Alex Reno’s draft grades for all 8 picks and class overall
- National draft class grades: Lions earn top marks in several rankings
- 2022 Detroit Lions picks tracker
- Brad Holmes was not surprised about the quarterbacks falling in the draft
- How many rookies are projected to make the team? An early look at the 53-man roster
