5 things to know about new Lions safety Kerby Joseph

After double-dipping on the defensive line and taking a wide receiver with his first three picks, general manager Brad Holmes drafted Kerby Joseph, a safety from the University of Illinois, with pick 97 of the 2022 NFL draft.

Learn a little more about the Detroit Lions’ new member of the secondary.

Joseph was born in Orlando, Florida, and attended Jones High School in the city. He finished his high school career as a three-star recruit and chose to attend Illinois over the likes of Mississippi State, Syracuse, Florida Atlantic, and South Florida. He was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team during the 2021 season, as well as the AP All Big-Ten first team. Joseph finished the season tied as the country’s leader in interceptions with five and finished fourth on the team with 57 total tackles. He was the only player in the country to record five interceptions, as well as three fumble recoveries. Some of Joseph’s ball skills can be traced back to him playing receiver in high school. Coaches tried having him convert to receiver during his time on campus, before going back to safety, and earning a starting spot for the 2021 season. Joseph is really athletic. And I know what you’re thinking, obviously he is athletic Morgan, he is a professional football player. But check out the video below, where Joseph admits to attempting (and landing!) a backflip off of his roof.

Whenever Joseph begins to make plays on the field, I think fans can expect some electric celebrations from the young safety, complete with back handsprings and backflips.

5. Joseph was the only player of the Lions’ 2022 draft class that played in the Senior Bowl, but he was on the Jets’ coached roster, and only met with the Lions in meetings. He mentioned that he “got the sense of family” during his formal interview at the NFL combine, and also was one of the players the Lions brought in for a top-30 pre-draft visit.