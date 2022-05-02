 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: Detroit Lions’ draft class ranked 4th best by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is one of many impressed by the Lions’ draft haul.

By Kellie Rowe
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Up until this weekend, it was unlikely to see the Lions at the top of any lists. But yet again Detroit has impressed another analyst with its 2022 NFL Draft class.

Instead of handing out letter grades like many outlets over the weekend, The Athletic’s Dan Brugler power ranked all 32 NFL teams’ draft classes from best to worst. He explains it came down to two categories: Where the player was taken and the quality of talent added to the club.

Brugler said selecting Aidan Hutchinson was a no-brainer, but his favorite pick was actually Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. The Lions jumped 20 spots up to grab him at 12.

“(He) has truly special speed and gives Detroit the big-play threat it has been missing since Calvin Johnson (with all due respect to Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and others),” Brugler writes.

Williams is still recovering from an ACL and may not see the field until mid-season, but Brugler noted that “the Lions aren’t in a position where they need to rush him back. I love the potential impact from Williams.”

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriquez also got some love from Bruglar, tabbing him as the teams Day 3 pick who could surprise:

“Though he doesn’t have ideal size by NFL standards, his key-and-diagnose skills are outstanding with the instincts to put himself in position to make plays,” Brugler said. “With the Lions’ linebacker situation, Rodriguez will be a tough player to keep off the field as a rookie.”

Brugler is one of many in favor of the Lions’ draft haul. As Jeremy Reisman detailed over the weekend, the Lions’ picks ranked in the top five among all teams by PFF, EPSN, USA Today, and Sports Illustrated, to name a few.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Apparently, the Lions turned in their card to pick Aidan Hutchinson so fast the NFL wasn’t happy. MMQB’s Albert Breer asked Dan Campbell about it.

  • Sports network Overtime featured Jameson Williams in their NFL draft show, where he talked about the National Championship title game and the moment he tore his ACL. Starts at about the 3:30 mark.

  • More encouraging footage of cornerback Jeff Okudah on his road to recovery.

  • Former Detroit Lion turned analyst Dan Orlovsky continues to support the new regime, calling their picks his most-liked draft:

