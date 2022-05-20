 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former NFL players scout Lions WR Jameson Williams: He’s a ‘matchup nightmare’

A pair of former NFL players are weighing in on the Lions’ 12th overall pick.

By Kellie Rowe
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP National Championship Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A pair of former NFL pros scouting new Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is beyond convinced he’s the real deal.

In a short clip posted by The 33rd Team, former New York Jets cornerback and 2010 first-round pick Kyle Wilson and former Jets receiver and Pro Bowler Laveranues Coles evaluated the rookie receiver. Because of Williams’ speed, Wilson said opponents will need to find a unique long corner — one who maybe ran track and could potentially keep up.

“This guy is a one-on-one matchup nightmare,” he said.

Coles immediately agreed, calling Williams a “clear-cut game changer.” The former receiver said it were up to him, Williams would’ve been the first overall receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, despite his ACL injury in the National Championship Game back in January.

In the clip, they first show a slide with three positives and one place to grow:

  • “Outstanding speed, elite deep-threat”
  • “Has loose hips & able to stop on a dime”
  • “Rail-thin frame, below average perimeter blocker”
  • “Adequate ball skills, room to improve his hands”

Then they break down some film. Take a look:

And on to the rest of your notes.

  • Speaking of The 33rd Team, they offer one reason each NFL team should be pessimistic. “The Lions have attempted to rebuild their defense under second-year head coach Dan Campbell, but it is still far from perfect, particularly in the linebacker group.”

