Former NFL players scout Lions WR Jameson Williams: He’s a ‘matchup nightmare’

A pair of former NFL pros scouting new Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is beyond convinced he’s the real deal.

In a short clip posted by The 33rd Team, former New York Jets cornerback and 2010 first-round pick Kyle Wilson and former Jets receiver and Pro Bowler Laveranues Coles evaluated the rookie receiver. Because of Williams’ speed, Wilson said opponents will need to find a unique long corner — one who maybe ran track and could potentially keep up.

“This guy is a one-on-one matchup nightmare,” he said.

Coles immediately agreed, calling Williams a “clear-cut game changer.” The former receiver said it were up to him, Williams would’ve been the first overall receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, despite his ACL injury in the National Championship Game back in January.

In the clip, they first show a slide with three positives and one place to grow:

“Outstanding speed, elite deep-threat”

“Has loose hips & able to stop on a dime”

“Rail-thin frame, below average perimeter blocker”

“Adequate ball skills, room to improve his hands”

Then they break down some film. Take a look:

Lions WR Jameson Williams scouted by former Jets 1st rd pick CB Kyle Wilson pic.twitter.com/M20MhZcBMT — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 19, 2022

Speaking of The 33rd Team, they offer one reason each NFL team should be pessimistic. “The Lions have attempted to rebuild their defense under second-year head coach Dan Campbell, but it is still far from perfect, particularly in the linebacker group.”

Sheesh!!!!!

Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon has a great breakdown of what ESPN’s analytics department, using the Football Power Index, predicts for the Lions in 2022.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin ranks all 32 offenses and the Lions actually did not do too badly.

More rankings — NFL.com’s Chad Reuter ranks rookies selected on the third day of the draft who may actually compete for starting snaps in their first year. There is obviously a Lion on here or I would not be including it. :)

A great find by whomever sent this to The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett.

Had this photo passed on to me… Former Lions K Benny Ricardo trying on Bob Lanier’s size 22 shoe back when the Lions and Pistons shared the Silverdome. pic.twitter.com/fJU59Zz6fD — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 19, 2022

