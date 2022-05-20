Detroit Lions LIVE mailbag show: How to participate on Saturday, May 21

Detroit Lions OTAs being next week. A three-week event—with mandatory minicamp stuffed in the middle—those practices represent the last real bit of news we’re likely to get before training camp. In other words, prepare for the void ahead. It’s coming faster than you think.

But that won’t stop us from pushing out content and interacting with our wonderful audience. For the foreseeable future, we will be holding live question and answer sessions every Saturday to answer any and all questions you may have about the Detroit Lions. For about 90 minutes, myself, Erik Schlitt and Ryan Mathews will host a Lions talk room on the Spotify Live app, and take live callers who provide questions, comments or just topics to talk about, and the three of us will debate and discuss.

This week, our show will start 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 21. To join us, download the Spotify Live app on your mobile device, follow @PrideOfDetroit, then load the app around showtime and look for our room. We will also tweet out a link to the show room when we’re live (follow us on Twitter here).

If that paragraph is too hard to comprehend, here’s the shorthand version of it.

What: Detroit Lions Q&A call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews

See y’all Saturday morning!