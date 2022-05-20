2022 Detroit Lions preseason schedule released: Dates, opponents, times

Though the Detroit Lions released their full 17-game schedule for the 2022 regular season last week, they had only revealed the order of their preseason opponents—not the specifics of each game. On Friday, the team announced their full three-game exhibition schedule.

The Lions open up their preseason schedule at home against the Atlanta Falcons. In a lot of ways, the Falcons mirror Detroit, as they both hired new head coaches and general managers in 2021. Both, too, moved on from their franchise quarterbacks, although the Lions got a much bigger return by doing it a year earlier. This game will be televised nationally on NFL Network.

Next, the Lions will go on the road to Indianapolis for a battle with the Colts. This will be the second straight year the Lions will have a preseason game against the Colts, as Detroit typically plays teams in close vicinity during the exhibition season. Notably, the Lions will head to Indy early for a couple of joint practices with the Colts.

“I just think you get two really good (practices),” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. “First of all, it’s a change in intensity, because you’re going against another opponent. Sometimes even as intense as you try to make your own practice, just to be able to go against another opponent just levels the stakes. It levels the intensity, which you need that. Their bodies need that. They’re competition. Just to raise the stakes a little bit goes a long ways for your guys.”

To finish off the preseason, the Lions will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first season without Ben Roethlisberger. That could be a big game for first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who will battle Mitchell Trubisky for a starting job this offseason.

Here’s a look at the full schedule and details for the Lions’ preseason slate:

Friday, August 12 — vs. Falcons — 6 p.m. ET — NFL Network

Saturday, August 20 — at Colts — 1 p.m. ET — Lions TV Network (check local listings)

Sunday, August 28 — at Steelers — 4:30 p.m. ET — CBS

You can view the Lions’ regular season schedule here.