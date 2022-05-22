It can be easy to forget that once upon a time Jared Goff was considered one of the best up-and-coming quarterbacks in this league. In 2018, he put together a phenomenal season—tallying 4,688 yards, 8.4 yards per attempt, 32 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on the way to his second straight Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl trip.

Though he struggled in the championship game, he had enough trust from the coaching staff in Los Angeles to make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks at the time. Even looking back at that season, a lot of what Jared Goff accomplished matches what Matthew Stafford did last year in his Super Bowl-winning season with the Rams.

This is incredible. Quarterback EPA per play under Sean McVay as of each week, 2017 - 2021 pic.twitter.com/4NXOymVX2I — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) December 27, 2021

This isn’t to say that Goff is the same quarterback as Stafford. We all know that they are very different quarterbacks who succeed in different ways. This isn’t even to say their level of overall talent is comparable.

However, it does speak to a more important overall point: given the right circumstances, Goff is more than capable of sporting an offense capable of being good enough to make a Super Bowl run. And when you look around Detroit these days... it sure seems like he has the right circumstances (at least on offense).

Goff was a big topic in this week’s live Q&A session, where myself, Erik Schlitt and Ryan Mathews answer your questions on the Spotify Live app. Perhaps this is in the wake of Pro Football Network’s odd 28th ranking of Goff or simply everyone seeing the bigger picture with this offense. Either way, there’s a lot of pressure on Goff to perform this year, and we discuss the likelihood of a much-improved season in 2022 for the former first overall pick.

Other topics this week include:

Where is the Lions’ depth most vulnerable?

What needs to happen for Detroit to make a big Year 2 jump?

Biggest reason for optimism/concern on defense

Which three players can the Lions not afford to lose to injury?

Listen to our entire conversation below.

