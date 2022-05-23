Ask POD: Detroit Lions mailbag submissions, KOOL AID SEASON edition

Detroit Lions Organized Team Activities start this week, and we’ll get some answers to questions we’ve been wondering about since the NFL Draft a few weeks ago. We’ll get our first idea of where the Lions’ depth chart stands as of now. We’ll see how much participation players like Jeff Okudah, Romeo Okwara, Jerry Jacobs, and James Mitchell are capable of right now.

But if we’re being completely honest with ourselves, we aren’t going to find out much about the team overall. Schemes are going to be very vanilla—especially on days in which the media is present—and without pads, it’s impossible to really get an idea of how talented and competitive this team will be in 2022.

In other words, don’t expect a ton of questions to be answered in the next couple weeks at Allen Park.

BUT THAT’S WHAT WE’RE HERE FOR!

Myself and Erik Schlitt are happy to answer your questions with the knowledge, insight, and argumentative skills that we have—or at least appear to have. The Lions mailbag is open, and it’s your job to fill it. In the comment section below or on Twitter using the hashtag #AskPOD, send us anything that’s on your mind, and we’ll take a day or two to curate the best questions and answer them.

By now, you should know how this works. So let’s hear it.