Notes: Richard Sherman on Calvin Johnson: ‘best player I’ve ever played against’

In a league full of superstars, former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman says Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson was his toughest opponent.

Sherman talked about some of his favorite matchups on The Richard Sherman Podcast, including the Lions Hall of Famer.

“Arguably the best player I’ve ever played against — ever lined up against,” the former Seahawk said of Megatron.

When Johnson came across the quote on social media, he responded by quote-tweeting just one word: “Respect.”

Then Sherman respected his respect.

Sherman went on to explain just why Johnson was such a tough guy to defend.

“Your hands are beyond full the entire game when dealing with him because not only can he give you a long day and score points and do all that, but it’s might likely going to be an embarrassing play that’s going to live on the internet forever,” Sherman said.

Sherman says usually opponents triple-team him and he still makes the catch. His stats alone were daunting.

“These sounds like video game numbers ... but to have to guard that human being?” he said.

But then co-host Mitch Eisenstein pointed out the Seattle Seahawks had the last laugh because of that (trigger warning) “FUN” missed call in a 2015 Seahawks-Lions matchup. You may recall, Johnson fumbled the ball going in for a touchdown toward the end of the game, but Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright batted the ball out of the end zone. That was illegal batting and should’ve cost Seattle 10 yards and the Lions would take possession. However, the refs missed the call entirely. Sherman wasn’t mad about it.

“You’re supposed to forget things like that,” he said. “The game was won.”

