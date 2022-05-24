The 3 biggest questions the Detroit Lions must answer in 2022

With OTAs just around the corner, the Lions start a long road to return to football, by doing football-related things. That’s how we describe the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, which is football-related as well.

On the latest edition of the PODcast, we’re previewing the upcoming OTAs, pinpointing what we’re hoping to see the most from team activities and what we hope to learn from media availability. Whatever can be gleaned at this point, all the better.

But more importantly, this episode is dealing with major questions still surrounding the Detroit Lions. While the team has gained a good amount of hype from national outlets and harvested gallons of kool-aid from fans, there still needs to be a good measure of work completed if this team hopes to compete meaningfully come September. We discuss these glaring issues, big questions and complete mysteries on this episode—from all angles, be it expectations, defensive schemes, individual players and more.

We also have yet another listener mailbag to get to, with plenty of questions about Amon-Ra St. Brown, the next big coaching name that could emerge from the Lions staff and so much more. As always, you have the opportunity to join us live on Twitch every Monday when we record live, and make sure you’re subscribed on our podcast feeds for all the great content that comes out throughout the week.

