Notes: Former Lions RB Bo Scarbrough wins USFL Offensive Player of the Week

Though Bo Scarbrough’s time with the Detroit Lions was short, he made a big impression with fans in his brief time on the field. Scarbrough signed to the Lions’ practice squad in November of 2019, and a week later he was in the starting lineup against the Dallas Cowboys. He went on to start five of the next six games, racking up a total of 377 yards on the ground at 4.24 yards per carry, and nearly reached the elusive 100-yard rushing game twice (97 and 84 yards).

After the Lions invested heavily in the position the following year (drafted D’Andre Swift, and Jason Huntley, and signed Adrian Peterson), Scarbrough’s Lions career was done. Brief stints with the Seahawks and Raiders weren’t enough to keep his NFL career alive.

But one of the great things about the spring football leagues popping up is that players like Scarbrough—who have worked hard and made the most of their opportunities—get another platform to showcase their abilities.

On May 9, Scarbrough signed with USFL team the Birmingham Stallions. And much like his time with the Lions, he was thrown into the lineup right away. Scarbrough played his first USFL game on Saturday, somewhat ironically against the Michigan Panthers. As he has always done, Scarbrough made an immediate impact, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries, helping lead the undefeated Stallions to a 33-17 victory.

As a result of his game, Scarbrough won USFL Offensive Player of the Week:

Bo knows Offensive Player of the Week



The votes are in and the Week 6 Offensive Player of the Week is @USFLStallions RB Bo Scarbrough pic.twitter.com/GTP54uZccu — USFL (@USFL) May 24, 2022

Here’s a look at his highlights from the game.

Get ready to see a whole lot more highlights like this from @starbo06 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zuOQFa7u44 — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) May 22, 2022

And his post-game interview:

Bo checking in after the DUB.



That’s our RB. @starbo06 pic.twitter.com/L6awi2H7PL — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) May 22, 2022

Here’s hoping another impressive performance in relief gives Scarbrough another shot at the big leagues.

