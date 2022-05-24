 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: Former Lions RB Bo Scarbrough wins USFL Offensive Player of the Week

Former Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough is, again, making the most out of his opportunities—this time in the USFL.

By Jeremy Reisman
Though Bo Scarbrough’s time with the Detroit Lions was short, he made a big impression with fans in his brief time on the field. Scarbrough signed to the Lions’ practice squad in November of 2019, and a week later he was in the starting lineup against the Dallas Cowboys. He went on to start five of the next six games, racking up a total of 377 yards on the ground at 4.24 yards per carry, and nearly reached the elusive 100-yard rushing game twice (97 and 84 yards).

After the Lions invested heavily in the position the following year (drafted D’Andre Swift, and Jason Huntley, and signed Adrian Peterson), Scarbrough’s Lions career was done. Brief stints with the Seahawks and Raiders weren’t enough to keep his NFL career alive.

But one of the great things about the spring football leagues popping up is that players like Scarbrough—who have worked hard and made the most of their opportunities—get another platform to showcase their abilities.

On May 9, Scarbrough signed with USFL team the Birmingham Stallions. And much like his time with the Lions, he was thrown into the lineup right away. Scarbrough played his first USFL game on Saturday, somewhat ironically against the Michigan Panthers. As he has always done, Scarbrough made an immediate impact, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries, helping lead the undefeated Stallions to a 33-17 victory.

As a result of his game, Scarbrough won USFL Offensive Player of the Week:

Here’s a look at his highlights from the game.

And his post-game interview:

Here’s hoping another impressive performance in relief gives Scarbrough another shot at the big leagues.

