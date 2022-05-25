Notes: Former Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson making the most of his opportunities

There are many big personalities in the world of professional sports. Some gravitate towards the limelight, while others do their best to avoid it. Understandably, many don’t enjoy having microphones or cameras in their face, at least initially. It isn’t a normal thing for a human being to deal with, and while that comfort level can increase with time, it’s likely tough to ever truly enjoy it.

Then there are others, who seem to have a gift, and not just in front of the camera, but with people in general. People rarely have a negative thing to say about them. The kind of person that can seamlessly tie any room together.

The kind of person like former Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson.

After finishing up an impressive 11-year playing career, Burleson opened a new chapter in the broadcast booth. After attending a broadcast boot camp organized by the NFL in 2012, he first began work as an analyst for the NFL network. If you remember obscure preseason football like I do, you may even remember him calling a Lions’ preseason game in 2015.

Burleson, along with co-hosts Kay Adams, Peter Schrager, and Kyle Brandt — started NFL Network’s Good Morning Football in 2016. The show did really well as a whole, and Burleson’s career began to reach new heights.

He won his first Sports Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Studio Analyst, and has now added to that first award.

GMFB also won the award for Outstanding Studio Show, one of seven Emmys awarded to NFL media.

Burleson is no longer with GMFB, expanding his television presence behind sports as a current co-anchor for CBS’ morning news show CBS This Morning.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Former Lions’ VP of Player Personnel Sheldon White will join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More #Steelers front office moves: former #Lions VP of Player Personnel Sheldon White will join Andy Weidl to run personnel as Kevin Colbert retires. White’s son, Cody, has been w/ the Steelers for two years. (Omar Khan will continue managing the cap/money.) — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 25, 2022

Tom Brady is pretty good at football. I guess he is pretty good at golf too? He should consider actually retiring from football and doing the golf thing full-time...just my opinion.

Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to work out for the Las Vegas Raiders sometime this week.