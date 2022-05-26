When Darius Slay took a Josh Rosen pass to the house for his first career pick six, it was the second time in the 2018 season that the Detroit Lions secondary found the end zone themselves. The previous occurrence was one of the most memorable in recent history, with Quandre Diggs nearly bringing down Ford Field on the very first play of the season.

Remarkably, Slay’s pick six was the last to be recorded by a Lions player. Three seasons have come and gone without one of the most exciting plays in football, which speaks to how badly Detroit defensive backs have looked at times during this stretch. As the new season approaches, perhaps this streak can finally come to an end.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Will the Lions snag a pick six in 2022?

My answer: In some ways, pick sixes are fairly fluky, as even the best teams normally do not log more than a couple in any given season. However, to go three consecutive years without any is pretty significant — only the Panthers are riding a longer drought heading into 2022.

The current Lions secondary is far from elite, but there is an argument for this group being the strongest of the last few seasons. With improved talent at cornerback, the odds of taking an interception to the house seem fairly favorable this season. The defensive backs might give up a decent number of touchdowns the other way, but I think this year they will be able to at least create one for themselves too.

Your turn.