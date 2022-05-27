Joining a new crowd can be a little difficult for some, but new Detroit Lions defender Aidan Hutchinson is making some great first impressions already.

As the squad’s organized team activities (OTAs) get underway, a few Lions had the chance to offer their thoughts on the second overall pick. At this point, teams can run 11-on-11 drills but without pads. So what they’ve seen from Hutchinson is limited, but work ethic wise, he appears to be fitting in just fine. (You can find observations from Thursday’s practice via Jeremy here.)

Here’s what a few teammates had to say:

Right tackle Penei Sewell:

“He looks good out there. He’s moving good, flexible, athletic — you see what he did at Michigan. We’ll just see him grow as time goes on and looking forward to the matchups.”

Defensive back Will Harris:

“He’s a great dude. He’s as advertised, he’s a hard worker, obviously familiar with Michigan. Still trying to get to know him as well as all the other rookies. Obviously I’ve hung around the rookie DBs a little more than the other rookies but he’s fit in great. ... He’s a part of the family and he’s come in and from what I can see he’s been working hard, just like the rest of us. You gotta love that.”

Left tackle Taylor Decker:

“I have not been out there to go against him necessarily. Just seeing him ... he’s a lot taller than I thought. He’s got a big stature, and I know he’s got great burst off the ball.”

And onto the rest of your notes.

Speaking of Hutchinson, he sat down with Cam Jordan at the NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere for a fun back-and-forth. My favorite part was debating if Hutchinson should just live at home with his parents: “The breakfast is fire.”

After sportswriters came out in major support of the Lions this offseason, Deadspin’s Sean Beckwith argues folks should slow their roll and rein it in.

Major points for the caption.

It’s no secret Jared Goff doesn’t fare well in the rankings. But to the Lions that doesn’t particularly matter. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett explains the risk-reward of the Lions’ plan at QB.