T.J. Hockenson to attend “Tight End University” for second year

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is headed back to Tight End University this offseason.

For the uninitiated, Tight End University is a three-day crash course for NFL tight ends to come together, trade strategies, and hang out. The event was created in 2021 by NFL tight ends George Kittle, Greg Olsen, and Travis Kelce.

“We’re excited to bring back TEU for a second consecutive year,” Kittle said in a release earlier this offseason. “The demand was high last year, and the consensus among attendees was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to making this an annual tradition for the best professional tight ends across the country to come together, learn from one another and have a great time in the process.”

Hockenson, who is a close friend of Kittle, attended the event last year. He was even named TEU Heavyweight Champ—which came with a sick wrestling belt.

“Just being able to have all those tight ends come, go hang out at night, work during the day, learn different things from Kelce, learning things from him, learning things from Kittle, Waller,” Hockenson said of the event last year. “Just guys that you watch on film, but you don’t really know why they do it. Just having that film in front of you and them standing up there and explaining why they’re doing it. It’s a cool thing and I think we’re going to continue to do it annually. That’s something that every tight end wants to be in.”

Per the event’s social media, Tight End University will take place from June 22-24 in Nashville, Tennessee. Considering Hockenson spends much of his offseason down in Nashville to hang out with Kittle and train, it should come as little surprise that Hockenson will be returning to the event.