 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notes: The Draft Network praises Detroit Lions’ team building approach

It’s time to get excited for the young talent GM Brad Holmes has acquired over two offseasons.

By Andrew Kato
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

One month after the draft, the Detroit Lions are still getting rave reviews for the young talent on the roster. Today, we direct your attention to analysis by Ryan Fowler and Joe Marino from The Draft Network posted earlier in the week. Fowler posted an article this past Thursday looking at the rebuild strategy pursued by the Lions:

In the article, the TDN analyst praises the accumulation of young high-potential athletes by the Lions through the draft. He specifically calls out the defensive line, defensive backs, and wide receivers as units to be excited about. This makes a ton of sense when you consider Fowler loved the Lions’ 2022 draft haul and gave them an instant reaction grade of A for the class as a whole.

Similarly, TDN’s Joe Marino considers this draft class a continuation of “laying a really strong foundation to build upon”:

Marino thought second-overall selection Aidan Hutchinson was “the best player in the draft” and he calls Jameson Williams “the most dynamic offensive weapon in this class.” Moving to the second round, on Josh Paschal he “thinks that he’s going to be one of those players along with Aidan Hutchinson, along with guys that they drafted last year like Alim McNeill, who’s just going to be a pillar of this team on this defensive line.” Marino had high praise for third-round pick Kerby Joseph’s ball skills, thought fifth-round pick James Mitchell was an overlooked versatile piece that can be used all over the field, and felt sixth-rounder Malcolm Rodriguez was “exactly the kind of player you expect Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes to go after.”

If you want to get the KOOL AID season started out right, check out both of those pieces from The Draft Network to get hyped for the young talent on the roster. Now, on to the rest of today’s Notes:

  • Happening today in the afternoon:

  • The state of Michigan was fifth in total amount wagered last month according to Darren Rovell:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...