Join our Detroit Lions call-in talk show on Saturday morning

Detroit Lions organized team activities are underway, which feels like the first real step towards football. The team is all together, doing football stuff, and we’re actually even getting some answers to our biggest football questions. We know which players are viewed as off-ball linebacker and which are viewed as edges. We know that Ifeatu Melifonwu is seriously being considered as a safety. We know Jeff Okudah is healthy enough to be taking part in at least some team drills.

But, as always, with answers typically come with more questions. And so on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET, myself, Erik Schlitt and Ryan Mathews will jump on the Spotify Live app to answer any questions you may have LIVE!

It works just like a radio call-in show would work. You fire up the app yourself, start listening to our show, and then you can request to join if you have a question. We’ll add you to the queue and take as many callers as possible in a 90-minute window. Of course, if you just want to listen, you can hang out and leave comments or questions in the live text chat.

If you miss any part of the show, we’ll be uploading the audio to our podcast feed on Sunday morning.

Sound confusing? Here’s the short version of it:

What: Detroit Lions post-draft call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, May 28 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews

If you have any questions, feel free to leave them in the comment section.