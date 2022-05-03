Analyzing the Detroit Lions’ 2022 draft class

We’ve spent a good amount of time covering the 2022 NFL Draft, and the PODcast following the weekend is always one where exhaustion starts to creep in. It’s the last gasp of a weekend spent on Twitch, covering the team at their facilities, all sorts of nonsense. At the end, we wrap it up with one more PODcast, just to be safe.

In the latest episode of the highly reviewed Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down all the Detroit Lions picks, in all seven rounds of the draft. We discuss the trade that brought Jameson Williams to Detroit, the selection of Aidan Hutchinson at the top, the deep value in John Paschal and James Houston and everything in between.

We’ve been covering a lot on our multimedia platforms at Pride Of Detroit, and if you were involved in any way with our virtual draft party or the live PODcast feeds, we thank you. It’s another journey once more into the books for draft season on the PODcast, and we’re ready for everything else the offseason might bring. Stay tuned and be sure to be subscribed as we bring you more analysis on the team in the coming months, plus interviews with those in the know about every player the Lions drafted.

