The Detroit Lions have added another defensive lineman to their roster, according to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Per Wilson, the Lions have been awarded former Atlanta Falcons fourth-round pick John Cominsky off of waivers. The Falcons waived Cominsky late last week, and because the Lions still have the second-highest priority on the waiver wire, they were awarded him. As a corresponding move, the Lions have reportedly cut kicker Aldrick Rosas, bringing Detroit's kicker total down to two (Austin Seibert, Riley Patterson).

The Lions have now confirmed both moves.

Cominsky has not played much for the Falcons since being drafted in 2019. He did get an extended look in 2020 (alongside current Lions edge defender Charles Harris) mostly as a reserve pass rusher. In his 397 defensive snaps—rotating as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end and defensive tackle—Cominsky produced 21 pressure and a 67.4 PFF grade per the analytics website.

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Cominsky has a very good athletic profile as a pass rusher, including above-average arm length (33.5”) and an impressive 4.69 40-yard dash.

With pick 135 in the 2019 NFL Draft, the #Falcons select John Cominsky, DE, Charleston.



John Cominsky posted a Elite #RAS with Elite size, Good speed, Good explosiveness, Great agility at the DE position. pic.twitter.com/lhsvhBQMqH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2019

Given his relatively solid build, he will likely compete for a role similar to what second-round pick Josh Pascal will bring to the team, which the rookie described thusly:

“I think I fit as that guy, a big guy, a big defensive end,” Paschal said during rookie minicamp. “That’s what we’re calling it. I feel like I can play across that front, but particularly on the edge, or even if I need to kick inside for the run game. I can do that too, and for the pass game. So I feel like I’ll be a versatile piece in the defense.”

Cominsky is a more-than-capable run defender who could provide some pass rushing potential, specifically when he slides inside to an interior defender position.

“He’s a big dude,” former Falcons teammate Grady Jarrett said of Cominsky back in 2020. “He’s versatile. He can play all across the defensive line, whether it’s tackle or end. He’s a factor on special teams. We are excited for him to show what he can do. He’s a guy that wants to prove it to us that he belongs. He wants to go out there and have a good showing.”